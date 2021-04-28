Netflix Launches Virtual YouTuber Ambassador

The Netflix Anime YouTube account debuted its official Virtual YouTuber ambassador on Monday. In her introduction video, the VTuber N-ko Mei Kurono described herself as a "sheep-human lifeform born in California" who is a bilingual employee at Netflix .

Her weekly show, titled the "The N-ko Show," will debut on April 30 at 10 a.m. Japan Standard Time. The VTuber will share information about Netflix anime and "information that only employees know." She also has plans to do collaborations with other VTubers, sing songs and stream games.

Malaysian airline service AirAsia held auditions for an English-speaking Virtual YouTuber in March.

Source: Press Release