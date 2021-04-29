How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega Production Committee Apologizes for Usada Pekora Lookalike Character

Background character who appeared in episode 2 will be replaced in rebroadcasts

The How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω official Twitter account posted a message from the production committee on Wednesday apologizing for episode 2's unauthorized use of a background character strongly resembling the hololive Virtual YouTuber Usada Pekora. After consulting the matter with hololive parent company Cover Corp, the production committee has decided to replace the character design. This will be reflected in subsequent rebroadcasts and other formats of the anime's release.

The background character in question was briefly shown at roughly the 2:43 mark of the original broadcast and streaming version of the episode.

For comparison's sake, an image of Pekora is shown below:

At the time, Pekora reacted on Twitter by tweeting out a single shocked "Peko?!"

Usada Pekora is a 3rd generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in July 2019. In December 2020, she reached the 1 million subscriber milestone and commemorated the occasion by coming out to her mother as a Virtual YouTuber. In 2020, she was one of the top 5 most-viewed female streamers.

The second season of the television anime of Yukiya Murasaki 's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series debuted on April 8.