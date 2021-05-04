"Isekai Museum" Featuring Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, Saga of Tanya the Evil Releases PV

An "Isekai Museum" exhibition featuring storyboards, key animation, and artwork from the Re:Zero , Overlord , KONOSUBA , and The Saga of Tanya the Evil anime series will open in the Kadokawa Culture Museum from July 17 to September 26. The Kadokawa Anime YouTube account released a promotional video on Saturday highlighting the main characters from each series.

To promote the exhibit, the official website has launched a quiz testing your knowledge on the four franchises. The beginner-level quiz launched on May 1; the intermediate and advanced-level quizzes will launch on June 5 and July 3 respectively. Each quiz has 100 questions in total, or 25 questions for each series. People who get a perfect score on the beginner-level quizzes will enter a draw to win an original badge acknowledging their expertise.

For more information about tickets and goods available at the exhibit, check the official website.

The four series previously collaborated with the Isekai Quartet short anime series in 2019 and 2020. The anime will get a sequel.

Source: Comic Natalie