Uma Musume Ranks 3rd in Top Grossing Mobile Games Worldwide for April 2021

Game launched in Japan for iOS, Android on February 24

Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby smartphone game was the third highest grossing mobile game worldwide in April, according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data.

Although Sensor Tower did not release sales figures for Uma Musume , the game was beaten only by Tencent 's Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile , which made US$258.8 million and US$237.7 million respectively. The game ranked 3rd on the App Store revenue rankings and 5th on Google Play .

Sensor Tower also noted that mobile game spending has increased significantly since COVID-19. Player spending across the App Store and Google Play in April 2021 was up 10.8% percent year-over-year, generating US$7.2 billion worldwide.

Uma Musume 's ranking is particularly notable because the game is currently only available in Japan. It launched on February 24 for iOS and Android, and on PC via DMM Games on March 10. The game was originally slated for a release in Winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. The second season anime premiered on January 4.

Source: Sensor Tower via Game Watch, Otakomu