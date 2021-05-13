Interest
Kurikara Fudoji Temple Creates Short Narrated by Makoto Furukawa
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ichiko Tanno designs characters for "Kurikara Ryuо̄ Densetsu"
The staff of Japan's Kurikara Fudoji Temple created a "Kurikara Ryuо̄ Densetsu" (The Legend of Dragon King Kurikara) short and began streaming it on YouTube in late April. Makoto Furukawa (One-Punch Man's Saitama) narrates the short.
Manga creator and illustrator Ichiko Tannо was the short's character designer.
The short tells the legend of a demon known as Kurikara that lived on a mountain on the border between the Ishikara and Toyama prefectures. The short also follows a monk who does not give his name, and the Kurikara Sword that was handed down after over a thousand centuries.