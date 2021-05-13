Kurikara Fudoji Temple Creates Short Narrated by Makoto Furukawa

Ichiko Tanno designs characters for "Kurikara Ryuо̄ Densetsu"

The staff of Japan's Kurikara Fudoji Temple created a "Kurikara Ryuо̄ Densetsu" (The Legend of Dragon King Kurikara) short and began streaming it on YouTube in late April. Makoto Furukawa ( One-Punch Man 's Saitama) narrates the short.

Manga creator and illustrator Ichiko Tannо was the short's character designer.

The short tells the legend of a demon known as Kurikara that lived on a mountain on the border between the Ishikara and Toyama prefectures. The short also follows a monk who does not give his name, and the Kurikara Sword that was handed down after over a thousand centuries.

