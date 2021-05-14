Katy Perry and Pikachu Star in Music Video Commemorating Pokémon's 25th Anniversary

Katy Perry launched a music video for her latest single "Electric" on Friday, and it is a collaboration with the Pokémon franchise to commemorate the long-running series' 25th anniversary. "Electric" is aptly named, as the music video features none other than the popular Pokémon Pikachu.

In the video, Perry and her partner Pikachu travel back in time to help out her younger self start her music career. As a cute nod, the video also shows Pikachu in its adorable baby form Pichu in the past. Although one could question the implications that Pikachu has directly impacted Perry's career or that Perry meddling in time travel could result in us being in a completely different parallel universe worldline, it is safe to say that the song is a catchy way to celebrate the series.

Universal Music Group's Capitol Records will release "Electric" as part of a digital album featuring 14 songs by 11 musical artists.

The Pokémon Company International streamed a virtual concert featuring Post Malone on February 27 (also known as Pokémon Day), to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games' releases in Japan.

The concert served as the launch for P25 Music, a global music project, a collaboration between the Pokémon franchise , Universal Music Group, and musical artists.

Post Malone released a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You" on February 24 as part of the collaboration.