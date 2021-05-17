Nao Tōyama Streams Free Online Concert on June 13

Concert streamed on Tōyama'schannel celebrates release of "Off" mini concept album on May 12

Voice actress Nao Tōyama (Yui Yuigahama from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Ruka Sarashina from Rent-A-Girlfriend ) will hold a free concert on her YouTube channel on June 13, 7:00 pm JST. The concert marks the release of her mini concept album "Off," which has the theme of “rest and healing.”

The title of the concert is "Ouchi de Naobō! Minna de Off-Kai” (Let's Naobō at Home! An Offline Meeting With Everyone). The waiting room for the video is below:

The "Off" mini concept album shipped in Japan on May 12. It is also available on Japanese music streaming and download platforms.

Tōyama, who is affectionately referred to by her fans as "Naobō," celebrated her 10th anniversary as a voice actress in 2020 with a concert and a character song best album titled “Special Thanks."

