No, Netflix Hasn't Announced a Berserk Film
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Faked film visual goes viral on social media
A joking Instagram post by a 3D artist began circulating on social media on Monday, falsely claiming that Netflix has produced a Berserk film. The post opens by claiming to announce "a Berserk short film by Netflix" to be released "this autumn," but it concludes with the sentence "This is a joke." Netflix has not issued a comment regarding a Berserk film.
The post has since gone viral on Instagram and Twitter, with a number of users sharing the fake announcement as fact.
The artist's Instagram page includes various examples of Berserk 3D fan art and animations.
