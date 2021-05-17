No, Netflix Hasn't Announced a Berserk Film

Faked film visual goes viral on social media

A joking Instagram post by a 3D artist began circulating on social media on Monday, falsely claiming that Netflix has produced a Berserk film. The post opens by claiming to announce "a Berserk short film by Netflix " to be released "this autumn," but it concludes with the sentence "This is a joke." Netflix has not issued a comment regarding a Berserk film.

The post has since gone viral on Instagram and Twitter, with a number of users sharing the fake announcement as fact.

The artist's Instagram page includes various examples of Berserk 3D fan art and animations.

Source: Instagram