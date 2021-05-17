Studio Ghibli Twitter Posts Monsters Inc., My Neighbor Totoro Crossover Art

Studio Ghibli 's official Twitter account posted a crossover image between My Neighbor Totoro and the Pixar film Monsters Inc. on Thursday. The artwork recreates the iconic scene of Totoro standing in the rain with Mei and Satsuki, although the girls are replaced with Mike and Sulley.

The Twitter account previously showed part of the illustration in a photo from April 14. A figure of Earwig and the Witch 's eponymous Earwig is shown gazing at the illustration, which is displayed with a blurred lens. The tweet is captioned: "We love Pixar."

John Lasseter , former chief creative officer of Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios, is a noted friend of Studio Ghibli co-founder and director Hayao Miyazaki , and Lasseter directed the English dub or executive-produced the English releases of several Ghibli films, including Spirited Away , Porco Rosso , and Ponyo . (Lasseter left Pixar in 2018, following reports of his alleged sexual misconduct within the company.) Totoro also makes a cameo in Toy Story 3 .

[Via Nijimen]