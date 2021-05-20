Actors Gen Hoshino, Yui Aragaki Announce Marriage

Actors Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki announced through their agencies on Wednesday that they intend to marry. They expressed the hope that they would keep supporting each other, and asked for others to watch over them warmly. They concluded by praying for a swift end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Aragaki has signed a new contract with her agency LesPros Entertainment , which will allow her to proceed with her career "in her own style."

The two co-starred in the 2016 live-action serial drama adaptation of Tsunami Umino 's The Full-Time Wife Escapist manga. The two reunited in a sequel special that aired in January 2021. In the story, the main characters enter a "contract marriage," but eventually fall in love for real.

The two have also guest starred in prominent anime titles. Aragaki appeared in Digimon: Data Squad as Yoshino Fujieda, while Gen Hoshino played the Sempai in Night is Short, Walk On Girl . He also performed the theme song for the 2018 Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island film.

Source: Oricon via Yahoo! News, Hachima Kikо̄