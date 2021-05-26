Evangelion Film Staff Went Skydiving as Research for Epic Battle

Staff wanted to create a "documentary" feel to the camerawork

Studio Khara 's work Twitter account, which documents the day-to-day happenings and production stories at the studio, revealed a behind-the-scenes story about the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film on Friday. In order to create the scene in the film where the characters fight while free-falling through the sky, the staff went skydiving on chief director Hideaki Anno 's recommendation. By experiencing the real sensations for themselves, the staff aimed to "create camerawork that has the feeling, not of an anime, but of a documentary."

As the thread further details, some specific points the staff were conscious of were the law of inertia, air pressure and wind pressure, movements that feel convincing from a physics standpoint, the feeling of gravity, and depicting the characters in a way that feels like they have mass. The wanted to avoid creating places that can't be seen and using exaggerated camera angles.

The cut was approved after 14 takes, and the account posted a comparison video shown below:

Finally, the account posted a video of some of the reference footage they took at a skydiving facility.

The film opened in Japan on March 8.

[Via Otakomu]