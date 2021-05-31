Good Smile Unveils New Nendoroids and Scale Figures at WonHobby 33

Figure producer Good Smile Company unveiled a large number of newly-announced and soon-to-be-released character figures at the 33rd Wonderful Hobby Life for You (WonHobby 33) product showcase event on Friday. The event runs until June 6 JST, and features an online exhibition, an in-person exhibition at Akihabara's Akiba CO Building, and several YouTube livestreams.

Both the online and in-person exhibitions are free-to-access. You can check out the online exhibition here, which features a nifty 360-degree camera you can manipulate to explore the event space and browse the figures in their display cases.

Here are some of the highlights:

WonHobby 33 Round-up: Nendoroids

Hololive Virtual Youtubers make up a significant portion of Good Smile's Nendoroid lineup this time around, with Minato Aqua, Hoshou Marine, Akai Haato, Uruha Rushia, Usada Pekora, Tokino Sora, Sakura Miko, Shirakami Fubuki included.

Other notable announcements include: Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Stone Ocean; Yun Arikawa and Mei Kamino from Godzilla Singular Point ; Kokkoro and Pecorine from Princess Connect! Re:Dive ; Vladilena Milizé from 86 ; and Potato from Pui Pui Molcar .

WonHobby 33 Round-up: Scale Figures

Good Smile also revealed some impressive-looking scale figures of characters from various anime and games. Highlights include: Sakura Kinomoto ( Card Captor Sakura ), Chocola Chinese Dress Ver. ( Nekopara ), Sayu Ogiwara ( Higehiro ), Saber/Katsushika Hokusai and Assassin/Okita J Souji (Fate/Grand Order), Maple: Black Rose Armor Ver. ( BOFURI ), and Chiaki Ogaki ( Laid-Back Camp ).







WonHobby 33 Round-up: Pop Up Parade

For those looking for something a little easier on the wallet, Good Smile's Pop Up Parade line, which boasts a standardized price of 3900 yen (around $35 USD), also has some new offerings to choose from. Once again, Hololive VTubers has a strong presence here, with figures of Shirakami Fubuki, Ookami Mio, Nekomata Okayu, Inugami Korone, Usada Pekora, Tokino Sora, and Sakura Miko being announced.

Characters from other properties include: Sesshoumaru ( Inuyasha ); Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo ( Jujutsu Kaisen ); Shiro Crown Ver. ( No Game, No Life !); and Tsukasa Yuzaki (TONIKAWA).









You can view the full gallery of all the new products here.

Source: Good Smile Official Twitter Kahotan