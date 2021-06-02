Fruits Basket Launches Official Animal Crossing Island

Dream Address is DA-8458-4531-4562, design code is MA-0019-7722-5775

The Fruits Basket official anime Twitter account and website announced on Sunday that it has launched its own official island on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch game. The Dream Address for the island is DA-8458-4531-4562, and the design code is MA-0019-7722-5775.

The designs were created by illustrator Namoko Machinami. The custom designed characters include Tohru Honda and the following members of the Soma family: Yuki, Kyo, Shigure, Hatori, Ayame, Kureno, and Akito. Various locations that appear in the anime, including Shigure's house, Kazuma's dojo, the student council room, and Ayame's shop are recreated in the game. Finally, the residents of the island will say lines associated with characters from the anime.

In February, the Heaven's Design Team series launched an Animal Crossing island, also designed by Namoko Machinami.