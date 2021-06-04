A-List Anime Voice Actors Record COVID-19 Safety Messages for Shibuya Area

Voice actors Masako Nozawa (pictured right), Hiroshi Kamiya , and Nobunaga Shimazaki have recorded messages regarding COVID-19 safety measures. Their messages started being played in Tokyo's Shibuya area from Friday, and can be heard at the Shibuya 109 building, the Shibuya Hikarie ShinQs building, and the Tokyu line in Shibuya station, among other establishments.

The project was organized by the Tokyu Group, a conglomerate of transportation, real estate, and leisure-related businesses. The three actors belong to the Aoni Production agency, which has endorsed the project.

Nozawa has voiced roles in more than 200 anime, but is probably most known for her role as Goku in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z . She has also played Tetsuro Hoshino in Galaxy Express 999 , Dr. Kureha in One Piece , Kitarō in GeGeGe no Kitarō , and Guilmon in Digimon Tamers .

Hiroshi Kamiya 's anime roles include Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan , Takashi Natsume in Natsume's Book of Friends , Shinji Matō in Fate/stay night , Ranpo Edogawa in Bungo Stray Dogs , and Tieria Erde in Mobile Suit Gundam 00 .

Nobunaga Shimazaki played Yuki Soma in Fruits Basket , Yuno in Black Clover , Shido Itsuka in Date A Live , Ritsuka Fujimaru in Fate/Grand Order , and Haruka Nanase in Free! .

Source: Comic Natalie