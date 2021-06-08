Heritage Auctions Holds 1st Major Auction for Anime Art on June 25-27

The Art of Anime and Everything Cool Auction will include 928 lots from Japanese, American comics/animation

Heritage Auctions will hold its first auction for anime cels and backgrounds from June 25 to 27. The Art of Anime and Everything Cool Auction will include 928 lots; it will be the first auction held by a major U.S. auction house to focus on anime art materials.

The auction will feature selections from the Glad Anime Museum Collection, created by photographer and film producer Mike Glad. His collection of over 300 pieces is the result of 33 years of work, and has been featured in museums around the world, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles. Osamu Tezuka 's Astro Boy , Ghibli films, and Akira are among the major works represented.

A sample of the art can be seen in the video below from the Heritage Auctions YouTube account:

In addition, the auction will include pieces from iconic examples of American animation, as seen below:

“With 928 lots, this will be the world's largest auction to feature top-grade anime, manga and even classic American animation,” said Jim Lentz, Director of Animation Art at Heritage. “From feature films to television series, the sale is packed with iconic scenes and characters.”

Worldwide bidding will be available on Heritage Auctions' website during the auction dates.

Source: Email Correspondence