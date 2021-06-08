hololive Alternative Project Debuts Twitter Manga by Goblin Slayer Manga Artist

HOLONOMETRIA explainer website also launched

The hololive Alternative project by Virtual YouTuber agency hololive launched a manga on Twitter on Friday, titled Holoearth Chronicles Side:E ~Yamato Phantasia~ . The original story is based on the project's world, and is available in both English and Japanese.

The English version is embedded below:

Goblin Slayer manga artist Kōsuke Kurose took credit for the artwork on Twitter. He also commented: "I am doing this alongside the Goblin Slayer serialization, and my first priority is to make it Safe For Work."

In addition, the project launched its "HOLONOMETRIA" website on Monday to catalog the keywords, story, and locations featured across the project.

The project will create an "alternative world" featuring the girls of hololive. The agency is looking for content creators interested in being part of the project, and creators may apply on the website. In May, the project revealed an animated teaser promotional video.

hololive CEO Motoaki “Yagoo” Tanigo had announced in January that the company was recruiting staff for a new online service involving the hololive performers and fan community. Tanigo wrote that hololive was considering making this service a "metaverse" where hololive performers could appear in live events, as well as an online game. The idea was to create a service where "everyone can live online as a 2D character." It would also hopefully alleviate language and communication issues between the many fans who live across the entire world.

Tanigo's post also explained that hololive initially began as a streaming service in 2017, although in April 2018 it shifted into facial capture service to better suit the needs of the time. However, now that hololive's talent roster has expanded, the company felt that it could take on new challenges that would strengthen the brand.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.

