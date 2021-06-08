Interest
Rock Band BIGMAMA Releases Animated Music Video Created by Rapparu
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Rock band BIGMAMA released an animated music video to commemorate the release of its "The Naked King -What a Beautiful Life-" single on June 2. Independent animator Rapparu (Yuyushiki, NHK's Design Ah!) is created for directing, character design, storyboards, animation, background art, and editing. Osamu Shinomiya served as producer, while Ashitaka is credited for the in-between animation.
Japanese version:
The song is inspired by the folktale "The Emperor's New Clothes." The haughty king's proverb "What a beautiful life!" is the central theme. The music video follows Basilis, a devil jealous of the human world and society, who falls from the sky. Van, a young boy, helps the devil up from the sea he dove into.
Source: Press Release