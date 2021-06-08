Rock Band BIGMAMA Releases Animated Music Video Created by Rapparu

Rock band BIGMAMA released an animated music video to commemorate the release of its "The Naked King -What a Beautiful Life-" single on June 2. Independent animator Rapparu ( Yuyushiki , NHK 's Design Ah! ) is created for directing, character design, storyboards, animation, background art, and editing. Osamu Shinomiya served as producer, while Ashitaka is credited for the in-between animation.

The song is inspired by the folktale "The Emperor's New Clothes." The haughty king's proverb "What a beautiful life!" is the central theme. The music video follows Basilis, a devil jealous of the human world and society, who falls from the sky. Van, a young boy, helps the devil up from the sea he dove into.

Source: Press Release