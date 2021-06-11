Netflix Launches Online Shop for Yasuke, Eden Merch

Netflix launched an online shop on Friday with a lineup of clothing and merchandise from the Yasuke and Eden anime series. The lineup includes a model of Yasuke 's armor, an Eden -inspired fashion collection from BEAMS , a clock of Haruto from Yasuke , and a kendama toy in the style of Eden. Designers include Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites, and Jordan Bentley.

MERCH DROP! https://t.co/Jzlm58zNfH is now live. own these gorgeous new collectibles based on Yasuke and Eden:



• Model of Yasuke's armor from Kristopher Kites

• Eden-inspired collection from BEAMS

• Clock of Haruto from Yasuke & Kendama in the style Eden from Nathalie Nguyen pic.twitter.com/DIVKcRHwQN — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

The Yasuke anime debuted on April 2 worldwide on Netflix . The story's protagonist is based on the historical figure Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who served under Oda Nobunaga during Japan's Warring States period in the 16th century.

LeSean Thomas ( Children of Ether , Cannon Busters , The Boondocks ) is credited as creator, director, and executive producer for Yasuke , and Flying Lotus composed the music and served as executive producer. Takeshi Koike ( Redline ) designed the characters. Lakeith Stanfield ( Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You ) voiced Yasuke in the English dub. MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Kakegurui ) produced the animation.

The Eden anime debuted on Netflix worldwide on May 27. The story is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as “Eden 3” is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago.

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Alien Nine , Scorching Ping Pong Girls ) is directing the anime at Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and Justin Leach is the producer. Kimiko Ueno ( Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!! , The Royal Tutor ) is producing the screenplay. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop , Noragami ) and Christophe Ferreira ( BUTA , Napping Princess ) are working on both character and concept designs. Clover Xie is the background art director. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is composing the music.