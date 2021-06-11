Interest
Netflix Launches Online Shop for Yasuke, Eden Merch
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Netflix launched an online shop on Friday with a lineup of clothing and merchandise from the Yasuke and Eden anime series. The lineup includes a model of Yasuke's armor, an Eden-inspired fashion collection from BEAMS, a clock of Haruto from Yasuke, and a kendama toy in the style of Eden. Designers include Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites, and Jordan Bentley.
MERCH DROP! https://t.co/Jzlm58zNfH is now live. own these gorgeous new collectibles based on Yasuke and Eden:— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021
• Model of Yasuke's armor from Kristopher Kites
• Eden-inspired collection from BEAMS
• Clock of Haruto from Yasuke & Kendama in the style Eden from Nathalie Nguyen pic.twitter.com/DIVKcRHwQN
The Yasuke anime debuted on April 2 worldwide on Netflix. The story's protagonist is based on the historical figure Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who served under Oda Nobunaga during Japan's Warring States period in the 16th century.
LeSean Thomas (Children of Ether, Cannon Busters, The Boondocks) is credited as creator, director, and executive producer for Yasuke, and Flying Lotus composed the music and served as executive producer. Takeshi Koike (Redline) designed the characters. Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You) voiced Yasuke in the English dub. MAPPA (Yuri!!! on Ice, Kakegurui) produced the animation.
The Eden anime debuted on Netflix worldwide on May 27. The story is set thousands of years in the future, where a city known as “Eden 3” is inhabited solely by robots whose former masters vanished a long time ago.
Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Alien Nine, Scorching Ping Pong Girls) is directing the anime at Qubic Pictures and CGCG, and Justin Leach is the producer. Kimiko Ueno (Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!!, The Royal Tutor) is producing the screenplay. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop, Noragami) and Christophe Ferreira (BUTA, Napping Princess) are working on both character and concept designs. Clover Xie is the background art director. Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, The Rising of The Shield Hero) is composing the music.
Source: Netflix Geeked Twitter account