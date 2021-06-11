Shueisha Trademarks Clothing Patterns of 3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Characters

Trademarks registered for Tomioka, Shinobu, Rengoku; denied for Tanjirō, Nezuko, Zenitsu

Huffington Post Japan reported that Shueisha has trademarked the clothing patterns for the following Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba characters: Giyū Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, and Kyōjurō Rengoku. The trademark was denied for the clothing patterns of Tanjirō Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, and Zenitsu Agatsuma. The trademark applies to a diverse range of commodities such as smartphone covers, video game software, clothing, and towels.

Giyū Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, and Kyōjurō Rengoku patterns

The Japan Patent Office filed the trademark for the three accepted patterns on June 3. The notice of rejection for the other three patterns was issued on May 26. According to an intellectual property law expert consulted by Huffington Post, the reason for the rejections may have been the relative simplicity and ubiquity of the designs. Shueisha may be able to request a reexamination if the company submits a written appeal within 40 days.

Tanjirō Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, and Zenitsu Agatsuma patterns

According to patent information platform J-PlatPat, Shueisha applied for the six design trademarks on June 24, 2020. In January this year, the publisher told Sankei News that it would protect the distribution of legitimate goods by cracking down on knock-offs and illegal copies.

Source: Huffington Post (Kenji Andō) via Yahoo! News, Yaraon!