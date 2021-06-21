Gundam Franchise Launches Sustainability Project

Bandai Namco Group announced last Tuesday that it has launched a sustainability project " Gundam Universal Century Development Action." The project aims to address problems related to human population and the earth's environment by platforming new ideas and technology.

The project's first initiative is the "Gunpla Recycle Project." It is a joint project between Bandai Namco Holdings , Bandai Spirits , Bandai Amusement, and Bandai Logipal. The companies aim to use cutting-edge chemical recycling technology to repurpose Gundam plastic models (otherwise known as Gunpla) into new builds. Around 190 facilities operated by Bandai Namco Amusement, starting with every Namco store in Japan, installed a recycling box from April 1. The collected materials will be sent to the Bandai Hobby Center in Shizuoka, which handles Gunpla production.

The project's second initiative is the " Gundam Open Innovation" plan, which will gather ideas and technology with a sustainability theme. A lecture will be held in July, and entries will also open during the same period. Further details will be announced at a later date.

Bandai Namco Group aims to attain a 35% reduction of carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050. It aims to implement new energy-saving and sustainable technologies across all of its amusement facilities, factories, office spaces, and other areas of operation.

Sources: Gundam.info (Link 2), Press Release