AKB48 Group to Livestream Asia Festival 2021 Online Internationally on June 27

Sister groups representing Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila, Shanghai, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, Chiang Mai to participate

AKB48 will hold the Asia Festival 2021 Online livestream event on June 27. The popular idol group will perform in the Tokyo Dome City Hall alongside its sister groups from across Asia, including JKT48 (Jakarta), BNK48 (Bangkok), MNL48 (Manila), AKB48 Team SH (Shanghai), AKB48 Team TP (Taipei), SGO48 (Ho Chi Minh City), and CGM48 (Chiang Mai). The festival will implement XR technology.

Tickets are available on the event's official English website. Livestream packages include archive viewing for up to 14 days after the concert.

The event's teaser video is posted below:

The following sister groups gave comments in English for overseas fans:

MNL48: JKT48: CGM48: BNK48:

Fans can watch the entire press conference, co-hosted by AKB48 member Nana Okada and the group's general manager Mion Mukaichi, with English closed-caption subtitles below:

AKB48 Group Asia Festival was first held in Bangkok in January 2019. The second event was held in Shanghai in August. The upcoming event in Tokyo marks the third outing.

