NIJISANJI VTuber Lulu Suzuhara Announces Retirement at End of June

NIJISANJI Virtual YouTuber Lulu Suzuhara announced on her Twitter account and YouTube channel on Thursday that she will graduate and retire from the group at the end of the month.

She thanked her fans for their support and said that she will stream over the weekend and on June 30. She said that she will talk more about the details behind her departure on her June 30 stream. She expressed her regret about the abrupt announcement.

Lulu Suzuhara first debuted in May 2019. She described herself as a second-year student at an all-girls university. She was well-known for her marathon streams of infamously difficult games.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched in June.

Sources: Lulu Suzuhara's livestream, Twitter account