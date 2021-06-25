Sword Art Online Film Orchestra Concert 2021 Announces Global Livestream on July 3

Archived stream w/ English subs will also be available from July 17-24

The official Sword Art Online Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the “ Sword Art Online Film Orchestra Concert 2021 with Tokyo New City Orchestra " event on July 3 will get a global livestream. It will stream on Stagecrowd in the USA, UK, Germany, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other regions.

The livestream will not have English subtitles, but an archived stream accessible with the livestream ticket will include English subtitles. The archive will be available from July 17 to 24.

Tickets will be available for purchase via the official website until July 24, costing 3,500 yen (US$31) each.

The orchestral concert will "retell" the story of Sword Art Online from the first season of the TV anime to the Alicization arc through music and visuals. Composer Yuki Kajiura is supervising and arranging the tracks, and Hiromitsu Ishikawa is the orchestral arrangement leader. The concert will also feature Remi as a guest vocalist, Toshio Yanagisawa as the conductor, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as the narrator. The Tokyo New City Orchestra will perform the orchestral tracks.