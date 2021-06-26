Anime Expo Lite 2021 Announces NIJISANJI VTuber Panel Event

Online event will be held on July 3-4

The Anime Expo Lite 2021 event will host a live panel featuring the NIJISANJI EN Virtual YouTubers Elira Pendora, Pomu Rainpuff, and Finana Ryugu.

Further information about each talent is as follows:

Elira Pendora is "a sky dragon who came from the heavens closest to the sun. She has the kindness and receptiveness that makes the light of a sunny day fall equally on all."

Pomu Rainpuff is "a fairy who lived in a lush forest. Supple like a flower in the breeze, cheerful and optimistic."

Finana Ryugu is "a mermaid who spends her time with tropical fish in the sea of coral reefs. Has a heart as clear and pure as the calm and beautiful sea."

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched in June. Auditions for the group were held in December.

A second round of auditions opened in June. Applications for female characters must be completed before July 11 23:59 JST/07:59 PDT. Applications for male characters are due by August 1 23:59 JST/07:59 PDT.

Anime Expo Lite 2021 will be held on July 3-July 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT) each day. Tickets to the event will cost US$5, with all proceeds going to the Hate is a Virus commUNITY Action Fund. Tickets are available to purchase now on the TIXR website. Those who purchase a ticket can also watch the streams on a video-on-demand ( VOD ) basis from July 5-16 in addition to the livestreamed event.

Source: Press Release