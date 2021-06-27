Interest
Love is Fried Chicken: Kaguya-sama & KFC Twitter Accounts Exchange Memes
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Is there something going on between Chika and Colonel Sanders?
On June 11, KFC's Spanish Twitter account went viral when it posted an image of Colonel Sanders with Chika from the Kaguya-sama: Love is War romantic comedy anime.
June 11, 2021
Two weeks later, Kaguya-sama's official Twitter account made a nod to the meme by posting an image of a Chika acrylic stand next to a KFC box:
June 24, 2021
KFC Spain replied in the best way possible: with a kiss from the Colonel himself.
June 24, 2021
Incidentally, the image is from the I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator visual novel that debuted in 2019.
[Via Hachima Kikо̄]