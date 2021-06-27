Love is Fried Chicken: Kaguya-sama & KFC Twitter Accounts Exchange Memes

Is there something going on between Chika and Colonel Sanders?

On June 11, KFC's Spanish Twitter account went viral when it posted an image of Colonel Sanders with Chika from the Kaguya-sama: Love is War romantic comedy anime.

Two weeks later, Kaguya-sama 's official Twitter account made a nod to the meme by posting an image of a Chika acrylic stand next to a KFC box:

KFC Spain replied in the best way possible: with a kiss from the Colonel himself.

Incidentally, the image is from the I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator visual novel that debuted in 2019.

[Via Hachima Kikо̄]