Junji Ito Draws Synopsis Manga For The Lighthouse Film

Famed horror manga artist and creator Junji Ito has illustrated a synopsis manga of Robert Eggers' 2019 film The Lighthouse to commemorate the film's release in Japan this July. The Lighthouse opens in Japanese theaters on July 9, and Ito's manga will be included in the theatrical pamphlets that will be sold at the screenings. Two pages of the manga are made available for preview ahead of the film's release:

Ito remarked that he was impressed by the film's stark black and white presentation and gloomy atmosphere, and wanted to capture those aspects in his manga. "I wanted to recreate the distorted interactions between [the characters] and the subtle expressions on each other's faces, and above all, the intense light and shadows that dominate the movie screen," Ito commented.

The Lighthouse was released in October 2019 in the U.S. A24 describes the film:

From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece The Witch, comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

Source: Comic Natalie