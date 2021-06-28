Late Philippines President Gets Gundam Seed Music Sendoff on Live TV Broadcast

A public viewing of the cremated remains of the late Philippines president Benigno S. Aquino III was held on Friday. This event was covered extensively by the media, including the state-run news broadcaster People's Television Network (PTV).

One particular segment from the live broadcast drew attention online because of an interesting musical choice. The segment, embedded below, uses the instrumental track "Kimi to Boku, Todokanu Omoi" from the Gundam Seed Destiny anime OST .

Aquino III served as president from 2010 to 2016. He passed away on June 24 due to renal disease at the age of 61.

[Via Trofflesby]