Heritage's 1st Major Auction for Anime Art Breaks $2.1 Million Record

Heritage's first major auction for anime art set multiple world records over the weekend, selling more than US$2.1 million overall.

The Art of Anime and Everything Cool Auction attracted a record 2,853 bidders from around the world. The sale boasted sell-through rates of 100% by value and 99.8% by lots sold. Record-breaking prices were set for collectible cels from films such as My Neighbor Totoro , Princess Mononoke , Kiki's Delivery Service and Akira .

Some memorable lots include:

My Neighbor Totoro cel depicting Satsuki and Mei in the rain drew 69 bids before it went for US$84,000 (nearly 17 times its pre-auction estimate). A scene with Satsuki and Mei in front of the catbus prompted 45 bids before it reached $72,000 (nearly 29 times its pre-auction estimate).

Akira cel featuring Kaneda on his motorcycle brought a winning bid of US$78,000 against a pre-auction estimate of US$5,000. A sequence of four cels also sold for US$78,000.

Heritage Auctions Animation Art Director Jim Lentz said that they are "already planning" a second The Art of Anime and Everything Cool Auction.

The auction was held from June 25 to 27. It included 928 lots and was the first auction held by a major U.S. auction house to focus on anime art materials. It featured selections from the Glad Anime Museum Collection, created by photographer and film producer Mike Glad. His collection of over 300 pieces is the result of 33 years of work, and has been featured in museums around the world, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

The auction also included pieces from iconic examples of American animation and comics under the “Everything Cool” section.

Source: Press Release