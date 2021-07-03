Interest
CloverWorks Animates YOASOBI Music Video "Sangenshoku"
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Horimiya, From the New World's Masashi Ishihama directs with character designs by Penguindrum's Shōko Nakamura
Musical duo YOASOBI debuted the music video for their song "Sangenshoku" (Three Primary Colors) on Saturday. The video was directed and storyboarded by Masashi Ishihama (Horimiya, From the New World, PERSONA 5 the Animation) at CloverWorks. Shōko Nakamura (Penguindrum, Doukyusei -Classmates-) served as character designer and chief animation director.
The duo released a "special movie" featuring the song in March. The song is based on Ichirо̄ Komikadо̄'s RGB novel, which was created to promote mobile phone operator NTT Docomo's new plan "ahamo."