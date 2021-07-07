Dengeki Bunko Heroines Compete Over Who Has the Strongest Love

Last year, Sword Art Online 's Kirito, The irregular at magic high school 's Tatsuya, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy 's Anos competed in a Twitter campaign to determine who was the strongest among them. Now the lead heroines are getting a shot, although the measure isn't raw strength but love. Specifically, it's a contest between Asuna, Miyuki, and sisters Misha and Sasha to determine who loves their significant other the most.

As in last year's campaign, simply access the campaign's website and click the button of the character you're voting for. A tweet should automatically be generated for you to publish. If you're following the official Twitter accounts of Sword Art Online , The irregular at magic high school , and The Misfit of Demon King Academy , you'll be entered into a draw to win a poster signed by the actors who play the characters in question.

Sword Art Online 's Asuna is voiced by Haruka Tomatsu , The irregular at magic high school 's Miyuki is voiced by Saori Hayama , and The Misfit of Demon King Academy 's Misha and Sasha are voiced by Tomori Kusunoki and Yūko Natsuyoshi respectively. There are 10 posters being given out altogether, and you'll have until July 30 to cast your votes.

The website also features a cute single-page manga where the characters brag about their love. Miyuki says that she lives with her brother, Asuna says that she and Kirito are married, and Misha and Sasha say they were born from Anos.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime premiered in Japan last July. It will get a second season. The Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night will open in Japan on October 30. The Honor Student at Magic High School premiered in Japan on July 3.

Source: Saiai wa Watashi da website