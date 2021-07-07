Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Anime Commemorates Debut With 5-Hour Kanna Stream

How long can you endure Kanna's cuteness?

The Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S anime commemorated its Wednesday debut with a 5-hour endurance stream focusing on the adorable Kanna. The stream directly preceded the anime's television debut on Tokyo MX at 24:00 (effectively July 8, 12 a.m.).

The stream was hosted on the Gau Gau Action S YouTube channel, which releases free videos based on manga published by Futabasha . The channel has featured a number of Kanna-related videos.

The anime is the second season based on Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga . Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in May 2013.

Source: Comic Natalie