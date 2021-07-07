Interest
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Anime Commemorates Debut With 5-Hour Kanna Stream
posted on by Kim Morrissy
How long can you endure Kanna's cuteness?
The Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S anime commemorated its Wednesday debut with a 5-hour endurance stream focusing on the adorable Kanna. The stream directly preceded the anime's television debut on Tokyo MX at 24:00 (effectively July 8, 12 a.m.).
The stream was hosted on the Gau Gau Action S YouTube channel, which releases free videos based on manga published by Futabasha. The channel has featured a number of Kanna-related videos.
The anime is the second season based on Coolkyoushinja's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga. Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine in May 2013.
Source: Comic Natalie