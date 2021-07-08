hololive Virtual YouTuber Minato Aqua Gets a Horse Race Named After Her

Kawasaki Racecourse hosted a sponsored horse race titled "Minato Aqua Cup" on July 5 to commemorate the upcoming Yokosuka Sea Anime Carnival event, of which hololive Virtual Youtuber Minato Aqua is an ambassador.

Aqua tweeted her excitement at the news, and streamed a live coverage of the race on her YouTube channel.

Before the race began, Aqua predicted horses #2, #5 and #10 to finish at first, second and third place respectively, but the race ended with #13 nabbing the crown and #2, #5 in second and third places. Also, a rider is spotted wearing a Minato Aqua fan badge on her uniform prior to the race (in fact, the camera zoomed in on it), but Aqua, being Aqua, failed to notice it until her viewers informed her later on the stream.

As mentioned above, the Minato Aqua Cup is part of the upcoming Yokosuka Sea Anime Carnival which gathers "anime, V-tuber, games, and idols that give off the feeling of the sea'". The event will run from July 22 to August 15 throughout Yokosuka City.

Minato Aqua is a second-generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in August 2018.

Sources: Kawasaki Keiba Official Event Page, Minato Aqua's YouTube channel