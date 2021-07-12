Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Nezuko Appears on Japan's Weekly Playboy Magazine Cover

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba heroine Nezuko and her voice actress Akari Kitō made their debut on the cover of Japan's Weekly Playboy magazine with the July 26 issue on Sunday. The issue features an interview with Kitō, and it also marks her first time doing gravure for a men's magazine. (Note: The word "gravure" in Japanese refers broadly to magazine pinup shoots, and the photos in this case were not sexually suggestive in nature.)

In the interview, Kitō describes her experiences playing Nezuko, as well as the circumstances that led to her accepting the gravure job. "Everyone at the studio had praised me, so I was happy about being photographed. As for Weekly Playboy , they have a strong gravure image, so I wondered, 'Am I a good fit?' (laughs) In my head, I might have had this impression that they show a lot of skin."

On the other end of the spectrum, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba also recently featured on the cover of the women's fashion magazine Spur 's August issue. Stylist Kumiko Iijima and fashion historian Hisako Anjо̄ discussed the clothing styles represented in the anime series. The issue shipped on June 23.

Last year, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba featured in the teen girl magazine Seventeen .

