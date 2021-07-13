Interest
One Piece to Feature Where's Waldo? Crossover in July 19 Weekly Shonen Jump Issue
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The One Piece Staff official Twitter account announced on Monday that the combined 33rd and 34th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will include a crossover between One Piece and the Where's Waldo? children's puzzle book series (referred to as Where's Wally? outside North America.) The issue will ship on July 19.
The account posted a crossover illustration and teased: "That familiar character from Where's Wally? has wandered into the world of One Piece?"
【ウォーリーをさがせ！× ONE PIECE】— ONE PIECEスタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) July 12, 2021
ウォーリーをさがせ！でおなじみのあのキャラが
まさかのONE PIECEの世界に迷い込んだ？
7/19(月)発売のWJ33・34号では
【ウォーリーをさがせ！× ONE PIECE】が特別付録で楽しめます。
7/19(月)は本誌とこの公式アカウントを要チェック！#ウォーリーinワンピ pic.twitter.com/eH0gHJzpoT
The first Where's Wally? book was published in the United Kingdom in September 1987. The series has since become a popular global franchise.
Source: One Piece Staff official Twitter account