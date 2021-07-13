One Piece to Feature Where's Waldo? Crossover in July 19 Weekly Shonen Jump Issue

The One Piece Staff official Twitter account announced on Monday that the combined 33rd and 34th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will include a crossover between One Piece and the Where's Waldo? children's puzzle book series (referred to as Where's Wally? outside North America.) The issue will ship on July 19.

The account posted a crossover illustration and teased: "That familiar character from Where's Wally? has wandered into the world of One Piece ?"

The first Where's Wally? book was published in the United Kingdom in September 1987. The series has since become a popular global franchise .