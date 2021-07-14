NIJISANJI EN Announces 2nd Virtual YouTuber Group "Obysydia"

Selen Tatsuki, Rosemi Lovelock, Petra Gurin to debut on Saturday

NIJISANJI English announced its second Virtual YouTuber group "Obysydia." Its members are Rosemi Lovelock, Selen Tatsuki, and Petra Gurin. Their social media accounts and YouTube channels launched on Wednesday.

Further information about each debuting talent is as follows:

Selen Tatsuki is "a sky dragon descended from the moon. She has a gentle heart hidden underneath her mischievous nature, like the glow of the moon on a cloudy night."

Rosemi Lovelock is "a rose maiden raised in a beautiful garden. Pretty as a rose in a vase, but a little sharp to the touch."

Petra Gurin is "a penguin who spent much time alone in the frosty sea. Has charm and complex emotions as the stormy sea."

NIJISANJI describes the concept for "Obysydia" as follows: "Their story begins now. In search for the Heart's Melody , 'OBSYDIA' journeys through the present. Like the moonlight seducing in the darkness night..."

The girls will hold their first livestreams and reveal their debut single via the "Breaking News! NIJISANJI EN「OBSYDIA」VTuber Debut Special Program" on NIJISANJI's official English YouTube channel on the following time and date:

Saturday, July 17th, 2021 from 7 PM（PDT）

Sunday, July 18th, 2021 from 11 AM（JST）

Sunday, July 18th, 2021 from 2 AM（UTC）

The LazuLight VTuber group from NIJISANJI EN will participate as the hosts, and will be joined by the three members of Obsydia after the relay of their individual debut livestreams on their respective YouTube channels.

The program's waiting room is embedded below:

The group's debut single “Black Out” will be released on the same date. The song is written and produced by the DJ Teddyloid ( Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt , "ME!ME!ME!" Japan Animator Expo short). NIJISANJI Virtual YouTuber Ryushen wrote the lyric story. The music video waiting room is below:

NIJISANJI also released a teaser video, shown below:

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched last June. The LazuLight group launched in May. Its members are Elira Pendora, Pomu Rainpuff, and Finana Ryugu.

