Phantom Thief Jeanne Creator Arina Tanemura Draws Illustration For Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning Live-Action Film

Phantom Thief Jeanne manga creator and IDOLiSH7 character designer Arina Tanemura drew an illustration for the Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning live-action film. The illustration shows the film's lead characters Himura Kenshin ( Takeru Satoh ) and Yukishiro Tomoe ( Kasumi Arimura ) lying alongside each other amongst the falling snow.

The illustration appears to be inspired by the film's depiction of a key moment from the original Rurouni Kenshin manga . "The scene when 'Battousai' goes to sleep, so memorable in the original work, was also depicted in the movie as the moment Kenshin's heart finally moves. It left a deep impression on me, so I used it as the motif for my illustration," Tanemura remarked.

Rurouni Kenshin : The Beginning opened in theaters across Japan on June 4. It is the second of two "final chapter" films in the live-action film series based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga. The film tells the story of Kenshin's past as “Hitokiri Battōsai”; Tomoe was Kenshin's wife during his days as the assassin Battōsai, and her story ties into Kenshin's iconic X-shaped scar. Kenshin and Tomoe's relationship was previously portrayed in the Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Source: Comic Natalie