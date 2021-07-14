Interest
Phantom Thief Jeanne Creator Arina Tanemura Draws Illustration For Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning Live-Action Film
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Phantom Thief Jeanne manga creator and IDOLiSH7 character designer Arina Tanemura drew an illustration for the Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning live-action film. The illustration shows the film's lead characters Himura Kenshin (Takeru Satoh) and Yukishiro Tomoe (Kasumi Arimura) lying alongside each other amongst the falling snow.
The illustration appears to be inspired by the film's depiction of a key moment from the original Rurouni Kenshin manga. "The scene when 'Battousai' goes to sleep, so memorable in the original work, was also depicted in the movie as the moment Kenshin's heart finally moves. It left a deep impression on me, so I used it as the motif for my illustration," Tanemura remarked.
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning opened in theaters across Japan on June 4. It is the second of two "final chapter" films in the live-action film series based on Nobuhiro Watsuki's Rurouni Kenshin manga. The film tells the story of Kenshin's past as “Hitokiri Battōsai”; Tomoe was Kenshin's wife during his days as the assassin Battōsai, and her story ties into Kenshin's iconic X-shaped scar. Kenshin and Tomoe's relationship was previously portrayed in the Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal original video anime (OVA) project.
Source: Comic Natalie