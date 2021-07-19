Azur Lane Voice Actress Asuka Itou Announces Marriage, Childbirth

Itou played Ark Royal, Hamman, Li'l Sandy, San Diego from 2017-2019

Voice actress Asuka Itou announced on her Twitter account on Tuesday that she has safely given birth to her first child, a baby girl. She also revealed that she got married in September last year.

Although Itou entered labor a day early, she reported that both she and her child are healthy. She said that she was relieved at this turn of events because she did not know what would happen due to the fact that it was her first childbirth, that it happened during the coronavirus pandemic, and because she gave birth at a relatively older age. She decided to make the announcement of her marriage and pregnancy after safely making it through the childbirth.

She thanked her clients and her agency for adjusting their schedules to accommodate her pregnancy. Finally, she stated that although she wants to return to work right away, she plans to make a gradual comeback as she watches the state of her body. "I plan to try even harder from now on, so please keep watching over me warmly."

From 2017 to 2019, Itou played Ark Royal, Hamman, Li'l Sandy, and San Diego in the Azur Lane game.

[Via Otakomu]