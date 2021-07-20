Raise a Generation of Sentai Heroes With Kamen Rider Tamagotchi

This year marks both the 50th anniversary of the long-running Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise and the 25th anniversary of Bandai's popular Tamagotchi handheld digital pets. To commemorate the occasion, the Kamen Rider franchise has collaborated with Tamagotchi to release the "Kamen Rider-chi", which allows owners to train up over 40 different Kamen Riders from past shows.

The "Kamen Rider-chi" comes in two variants: "Genesis Green", which is inspired by Kamen Rider No.1, and "Legacy Gold", which is inspired by the final power-up form often seen in the Showa to Reiwa Era Kamen Riders.

By taking care of the "Shonen Kamen Rider" and playing mini-games, owners can develop him into various Kamen Riders. There are two types of mini-games: "Rider Kick" requires players to use the buttons to keep Kamen Rider running, while "Challenge Ride" requires players to navigate Kamen Rider to avoid obstacles.

The "Kamen Rider-chi" is priced at 2530 yen including tax (around 23 USD) and is currently available for pre-order at Premium Bandai.

Source: Comic Natalie