Musician HYDE Holds 20th Anniversary Global Livestream Concert

Performances at Kyoto's Heian Shrine will take place on July 31, August 1

Musician and singer HYDE is commemorating his 20-year solo career with a livestream concert: "20th Orchestra Concert 2021 HYDE HEIANJINGU." There will be two performances in total on July 31 and August 1, and VODs will be available for several days after the event. The livestream is available in all regions except mainland China, Russia, and North Korea.

The concerts will be performed outside the Heian Shrine in Kyoto. Tickets for the livestream opened on the official website last Wednesday, and will be available until August 4 for the July 31 performance or August 5 for the August 1 performance. They cost US$35 each.

HYDE released a video message for fan with English subtitles:

HYDE contributed to the soundtracks of DNA² , Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within , Fullmetal Alchemist , Great Teacher Onizuka , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit , and Rurouni Kenshin as part of the rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel . Most recently, HYDE performed the ending theme song "On My Own" for the currently-airing anime MARS RED . HYDE began his solo career in 2001 with the release of his first solo single "evergreen."

The singer also received a smartphone game, titled HYDE Run , to celebrate the 20-year milestone. The game launched on July 15.

