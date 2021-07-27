Light Novel About Russian Girl's Romantic Miscommunication Teases VTuber Debut

Kadokawa teased on Thursday that the title character in SansanSun and Momoko's Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Alya-san (My Seatmate Alya Sometimes Becomes Really Lovey-Dovey While Talking in Russian) novel series will make her debut as a Virtual YouTuber.

The novel's story centers on Masachika Kuze and his high school seatmate, the titular Alya, a Russian student. Sometimes Alya speaks Russian at Masachika, thinking that Masachika doesn't understand what she's saying. Alya says that she is insulting him... except in secret, he can actually understand Russian at a native level, and knows that Alya is saying embarassingly sweet things to him.

The VTuber debut will take place on the Kadokawa Anime YouTube channel on July 29. Alya's character will be played by voice actress Sumire Uesaka , voice of Girls und Panzer 's Nonna and a well-known Russophile. Kōhei Amasaki will also appear on the stream, playing Masachika Kuze. The two previously participated in a voice drama for the novel in February.

SansanSun published the original short story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website on February 5 earlier this year, and Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko imprint published the print novel on February 27 with art by Momoko. A second volume will ship on July 30.

Source: Press Release