Interest
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable's Terumi Nishii Designed Anime Miley Cyrus for Gucci Ad
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable and Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya character designer Terumi Nishii designed the animated version of singer Miley Cyrus for a recent Gucci fashion ad. The advertisement is promoting the fashion house's new Flora Fantasia campaign.
A fanciful #GucciBeauty world featuring @MileyCyrus and inspired by anime, the cheery dreamscape of the new #FloraFantasy campaign is one of kawaii cuteness. Directed by @petracollins, creative direction by #AlessandroMichele, art direction by #ChristopherSimmonds. pic.twitter.com/1hgpioGNTg— gucci (@gucci) July 28, 2021
Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta credited Ogikubo-based animation studio Akatsuki, Studio PaTHoS' representative and animator Akihiko Ota, and background artist Kazuki Higashiji for working on the ad. Ota directed the animation portion, Hitomi Ikeda was in charge of the animated portion's color design. Terashima-Furuta is credited as animation producer.
More anime-inspired materials for the campaign may be forthcoming. Terashima-Furuta shared that Ignaz Studio photographer Tomoyuki Ishiyama (who also worked on the ad), Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin: Advent of the Red Comet character designer Tsukasa Kotobuki, and Studio Akatsuki CEO Lō Kokuka are working on materials for the campaign.
Anime and manga has become a reoccurring theme for high-end fashion brands, appearing in runway shows and advertisements for Gucci, Comme des Garcons, Louis Vuitton, and Prada.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history