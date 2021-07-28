Interest
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable's Terumi Nishii Designed Anime Miley Cyrus for Gucci Ad

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable and Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya character designer Terumi Nishii designed the animated version of singer Miley Cyrus for a recent Gucci fashion ad. The advertisement is promoting the fashion house's new Flora Fantasia campaign.

Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta credited Ogikubo-based animation studio Akatsuki, Studio PaTHoS' representative and animator Akihiko Ota, and background artist Kazuki Higashiji for working on the ad. Ota directed the animation portion, Hitomi Ikeda was in charge of the animated portion's color design. Terashima-Furuta is credited as animation producer.

More anime-inspired materials for the campaign may be forthcoming. Terashima-Furuta shared that Ignaz Studio photographer Tomoyuki Ishiyama (who also worked on the ad), Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin: Advent of the Red Comet character designer Tsukasa Kotobuki, and Studio Akatsuki CEO Lō Kokuka are working on materials for the campaign.

Anime and manga has become a reoccurring theme for high-end fashion brands, appearing in runway shows and advertisements for Gucci, Comme des Garcons, Louis Vuitton, and Prada.

