JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable's Terumi Nishii Designed Anime Miley Cyrus for Gucci Ad

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable and Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya character designer Terumi Nishii designed the animated version of singer Miley Cyrus for a recent Gucci fashion ad. The advertisement is promoting the fashion house's new Flora Fantasia campaign.

A fanciful #GucciBeauty world featuring @MileyCyrus and inspired by anime, the cheery dreamscape of the new #FloraFantasy campaign is one of kawaii cuteness. Directed by @petracollins, creative direction by #AlessandroMichele, art direction by #ChristopherSimmonds. pic.twitter.com/1hgpioGNTg — gucci (@gucci) July 28, 2021

Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta credited Ogikubo-based animation studio Akatsuki , Studio PaTHoS ' representative and animator Akihiko Ota , and background artist Kazuki Higashiji for working on the ad. Ota directed the animation portion, Hitomi Ikeda was in charge of the animated portion's color design. Terashima-Furuta is credited as animation producer.

More anime-inspired materials for the campaign may be forthcoming. Terashima-Furuta shared that Ignaz Studio photographer Tomoyuki Ishiyama (who also worked on the ad), Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin: Advent of the Red Comet character designer Tsukasa Kotobuki , and Studio Akatsuki CEO Lō Kokuka are working on materials for the campaign.