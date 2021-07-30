×
Interest
Evangelion Crayfish Plastic Models Are Coming Overseas

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Another to add to the annals of wacky Evangelion merchandise

Another to add to the annals of wacky Evangelion merchandise: Plastic models of... crayfish.

If these interpretations of Eva Units 01 and 02 pique your interest, international fans can pre-order them through AmiAmi's English website.

The Jiyuu Kenkyuu Series No.241 & No.242 Evangelion Part Red Swamp Crayfish Unit-01/Unit-02 Design Plastic Models (JXK Studio) are currently on discount at 3,650 yen (approximately US$33) each, and are expected to release in October.

Source: AmiAmi English Twitter account

