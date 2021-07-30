Interest
Evangelion Crayfish Plastic Models Are Coming Overseas
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Another to add to the annals of wacky Evangelion merchandise: Plastic models of... crayfish.
If these interpretations of Eva Units 01 and 02 pique your interest, international fans can pre-order them through AmiAmi's English website.
The Jiyuu Kenkyuu Series No.241 & No.242 Evangelion Part Red Swamp Crayfish Unit-01/Unit-02 Design Plastic Models (JXK Studio) are currently on discount at 3,650 yen (approximately US$33) each, and are expected to release in October.
Source: AmiAmi English Twitter account