Interest
To Love-Ru's Kentaro Yabuki Draws Cover for Japan's Weekly Playboy Magazine
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Manga artist Kentaro Yabuki (To Love-Ru -Trouble-, To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness, Black Cat, Mayoi Neko Overrun!) drew the cover illustration for the "Shukkan Playboy Premium: 2021 Kamihanki Gravure Kessaku-sen" (Weekly Playboy Premium: 2021 First-Half Gravure Masterpiece Selection) magazine, which shipped in Japan on Friday. The magazine issue compiles curated images of 20 actresses, gravure idols, cosplayers, and other women who have graced the pages of Weekly Playboy in the first half of 2021.
The past several covers of the biannual special issue have featured artwork from prominent manga artists. act-age illustrator Shiro Usazaki drew the cover for the 2020 latter-half issue, while Chocolat manga artist and Carole & Tuesday character designer Eisaku Kubonouchi drew the cover for 2020 first-half issue.
Last month, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba heroine Nezuko and her voice actress Akari Kitō appeared on the cover of the June 26 issue. In February, the magazine commemorated the One Piece manga's 1,000th published chapter with an issue featuring One Piece cosplay.
Kentaro Yabuki launched the Ayakashi Triangle manga Weekly Shonen Jump's 28th issue on June 15. The "ayakashi romantic comedy" manga centers on Matsuri, who protects his childhood friend Suzu from ayakashi (spirits or monsters). Yabuki most recently launched the manga adaptation of the original anime DARLING in the FRANXX on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the manga on January 26. The manga has eight volumes.
Source: Comic Natalie