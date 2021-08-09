Crunchyroll and Precure Befuddles Father in Rex Morgan, M.D. Comic Strip

The long-running comic strip Rex Morgan, M.D. made references to Crunchyroll and Kirakira Precure a la Mode in its August 8 strip, which did not escape the notice of eagle-eyed Precure fans.

the first panel was like getting punched in the face and the second panel was like getting chucked out a ten story window pic.twitter.com/Pt6Ts2U8iV — Pike @ 🍩 (@pikestaff) August 8, 2021

In the comic, Rex receives a request from his daughter Sarah to buy a subscription to the Crunchyroll "TV channel" so that she can watch Kirakira Precure a la Mode , which Rex (understandably) confuses as assortments of pastry and desserts.

Precure fan and Twitter user @ Precure lyrics reached out to Rex Morgan, M.D. artist Terry Beatty to ask about the inspiration behind the strip. Beatty responded that his nine-year-old daughter loves the show and that sometimes his "real life spills over into the comic."

Rex Morgan, M.D. is an American comic strip originally created by psychiatrist Dr. Nicholas P. Dallis in 1948. Dallis retired his work on the strip one year prior to his death in 1991. Beatty began illustrating the comic in 2013 and also took over writing the strip as well in 2016. The strip continues to be in print today, and often tackles medical and social issues. It is currently syndicated by King Features Syndicate.