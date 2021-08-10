Interest
Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Twitter Account Celebrates 1 Million Followers
posted on by Kim Morrissy
MAPPA released a key visual on Tuesday to commemorate the Jujutsu Kaisen anime's latest milestone: Getting one million followers on the anime's official Twitter account.
本アカウントのフォロワー数が先日100万人を突破しました!今まで『#呪術廻戦』を応援頂きありがとうございます！これを祝して #MAPPA 描き下ろしとなる #虎杖悠仁/#伏黒恵/#釘崎野薔薇/#五条悟 が描かれた御礼ビジュアルを公開！引き続き『呪術廻戦』をよろしくお願いします!https://t.co/xObNF7q6TO pic.twitter.com/uQsuBNe1j3— 『呪術廻戦』アニメ公式 (@animejujutsu) August 9, 2021
The manga's official Twitter account also recently cracked the one million follower milestone in July, and celebrated the occasion by posting free wallpapers and an acrylic figure giveaway campaign. (Note: The campaign period ended on July 29.)
【特製壁紙プレゼント】フォロワー数100万人突破記念！— 呪術廻戦【公式】 (@jujutsu_PR) July 28, 2021
2枚目は両面宿儺バージョンです！
引き続き #呪術廻戦 の応援どうぞよろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/NePnJ0VD61
Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on June 4. The manga has over 50 million copies in circulation.
The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered on October 2 last year, and it had 24 episodes. Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie), a new anime film for the franchise, will open on December 24. The film is based on Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.
Sources: Jujutsu Kaisen official anime Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web