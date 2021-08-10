Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Twitter Account Celebrates 1 Million Followers

MAPPA released a key visual on Tuesday to commemorate the Jujutsu Kaisen anime's latest milestone: Getting one million followers on the anime's official Twitter account.

The manga's official Twitter account also recently cracked the one million follower milestone in July, and celebrated the occasion by posting free wallpapers and an acrylic figure giveaway campaign. (Note: The campaign period ended on July 29.)

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on June 4. The manga has over 50 million copies in circulation.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered on October 2 last year, and it had 24 episodes. Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie), a new anime film for the franchise , will open on December 24. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.