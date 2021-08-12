Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' Song Gets Anime Music Video in Japan

Manga artist Rui Ikeda draws the artwork

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new song "Bad Habits" has received an official Japanese animated music video. Manga artist and illustrator Rui Ikeda drew the artwork featured in the video. The story is set in Tokyo and depicts the relationship between a naïve young woman and a vampire who lives a wild life at night.

Warner Music Japan began streaming the video on Wednesday:

The project marks the first time Ikeda has collaborated with Sheeran. The artist, who professes to be a huge fan of Sheeran's music, is popular on Instagram and TikTok.

"Bad Habits" was released as a single on June 25.

In 2019, award-winning manga creator and artist Yoriko Hoshi animated a music video for "Supermarket Flowers." She also created stickers for his No. 6 Collaborations Project album.

Source: Comic Natalie