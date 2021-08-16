Evangelion Japanese Voice Actors Share Message For Fans Across the World

To commemorate its worldwide streaming release of the Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film on Friday, Amazon Prime Video 's Japanese Twitter account has released messages from the film's Japanese voice actors in both English and Japanese.

The tweet includes messages from Megumi Ogata (Shinji Ikari), Megumi Hayashibara (Rei Ayanami), Yuko Miyamura (Asuka Langley-Shikinami), Maaya Sakamoto (Mari Illustrious-Makinami), Kotono Mitsuishi (Misato Katsuragi), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Ritsuko Akagi), and Akira Ishida (Kaworu Nagisa).

The actors commented on how the film has a special significance, not just as a conclusion to the Evangelion franchise , but as a message of hope in today's chaotic world. They expressed a hope that the film will resonate with audiences around the world.

The film originally opened in Japan on March 8. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video with dubs in 11 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian. The film is also streaming in Japanese with subtitles in 28 languages.

Amazon Prime Video is also streaming the first three Rebuild of Evangelion films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan.