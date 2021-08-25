Man in Tachikoma Vehicle Spotted on the Street

Japanese Twitter is going wild over the sight of a man riding a vehicle that looks like a Tachikoma from the Ghost in the Shell series. Twitter user @kgimne posted a video on Sunday and commented: "A guy riding a Tachikoma just went by... Not that I have any clue what that's saying..."

The user followed up their tweet by saying that, according to what they have heard from the replies, the vehicle is a walking aid called an "Inukoma," which was created by a craftsman by the name of Hitohakо̄gei.

Inukoma models have appeared at various public events and exhibitions over the past decade, including the biannual Design Festa conventions. Kabukicho's Robot Restaurant, popular among international tourists, featured a model of a red Inukoma. According to a client which claims to have purchased an Inukoma for promotional purposes in 2015, these made-to-order machines cost an impressive 2 million yen (approximately US$18,200) each.

Evidently it's not the kind of thing you'd expect to see wandering a lonely street without any fanfare, but that may be exactly why Twitter has gotten so charmed with it.

[Via Otakomu]