Evangelion: 3.333 You Can (Not) Redo 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Set Previews Bonus Storyboards

The Evangelion : 3.333 You Can (Not) Redo 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray release of the Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo film is commemorating its release in Japan with a preview video of director Mahiro Maeda 's storyboards.

The new release contains an updated version of the 2012 film with higher-definition visuals, which was screened in Japan as a limited-time IMAX theater release in January. Every cut is recomposited under the supervision of chief director Hideaki Anno . A 21-minute video compiling Maeda's image boards is included as a bonus extra.

The set released in Japan on Wednesday.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , the fourth and final Rebuild of Evangelion film, opened in Japan on March 8. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video with dubs in 11 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian. The film is also streaming in Japanese with subtitles in 28 languages.

Amazon Prime Video is also streaming the first three Rebuild of Evangelion films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie