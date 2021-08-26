U.S. Virtual YouTuber Agency VShojo Opens Worldwide Auditions

Deadline is September 30

U.S.-based Virtual YouTuber talent agency VShojo opened worldwide auditions for new performers last Saturday. Auditions will be open until September 30. To apply, fill out the submission form.

The Japanese press release states that Japanese speakers are accepted alongside English speakers. Independent VTubers who have already debuted under a different identity are welcome to carry over their existing persona after debuting with VShojo. Applicants must be over 18 and be willing to stream full-time as a VTuber. There are no geographic restrictions.

VShojo's existing slate of talents include Ironmouse, Projekt Melody, Nyanners, Silvervale, Zentreya, and Froot. The company aims to provide talents "technical, creative, and revenue-generating support while granting them the freedom to collaborate with others and retain complete creative control over their content."

